Mitski releases One Direction cover on Puberty 2 10th anniversary edition

Mitski really knows how to celebrate an album’s birthday.

Mitski’s seminal fourth album Puberty 2 contains some of her best work, from classics like ‘I Bet on Losing Dogs’ and ‘Your Best American Girl’, to heavy hitters like My Body’s Made of Crushed Little Stars.

And now, for the 10th anniversary of the record, she has released the deluxe edition, with two brand new covers.

Mitski crafts beautiful renditions of Frank Sinatra’s ‘I’m a Fool to Want You’, and One Direction’s ‘Fireproof’.

Despite being wildly different tracks, they both seem to find their place in the world of Puberty 2 with Mitski’s haunting ability to completely transform the lyrical and sonic atmospheres of the two tracks.

The covers are both available now to stream digitally.

A limited edition coloured vinyl release of the deluxe album and new ‘I Bet on Losing Dogs’ tees are also available for pre-order, and releasing on October 30th.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mitski (@mitskileaks)

Right off the back of the release and touring of Nothing’s About to Happen to Me, Mitski fans are being fed well.

2016 really is so back, after all.