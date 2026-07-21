Arca returns with her first full-length project since the ‘Kick’ series

The Kick era is over. Let the next transformation begin.

It’s been five years since Arca rewired the boundaries of experimental pop with her sprawling Kick pentalogy, forever establishing herself as a speaker-blowing force to be reckoned with.

The Kick series has now become an important electronic epic that did a complete sonic roundhouse on themes of transformation, gender identity, rebirth and renewal.

Now, the Venezuelan producer, singer and sonic shapeshifter is finally back with a brand-new full-length album, XXXXX, set to arrive on July 31.

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This new era of Arca will explore a much darker and more aggressive tone that is “unwilling to settle into a fixed form”, according to the press release.

“Suspended between posthuman augmentation and raw emotion, ‘XXXXX’ exposes the mainframe.”

“It is a record born from uncertainty, contradiction, instinct, and surrender…a becoming-machine that continues Arca’s lifelong project of redefining what it means to be human both in, and against, the machine.”

While the noise icon hasn’t dropped a full body of work since 2021, she’s been far from keeping quiet.

Over the past five years, we’ve seen various singles, like 2025’s ‘Puta/Sola’ drop, along with various collabs with Madonna, Addison Rae and Tokischa.

Instead of dropping a lead single, Arca will debut unreleased material during Diva.Experimental transmission, a livestream directed by Daniel Sannwald that will be broadcast from seven locations across Barcelona.

The livestream will hit the airwaves on July 23 via Twitch and YouTube.

Arca’s next 16-track project will drop alongside Ariana Grande’s petal, potentially shaping up to be the most Janus music drop day for pop music this year.

If Kick proved Arca could build an entire musical universe, XXXXX looks ready to bend it into another shape entirely.