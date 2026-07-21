Paul McCartney (and Ringo Starr) surprises Magical Mystery Tour fans during Liverpool traffic stop

BEATLES JUMP SCARE!

During a routine Magical Mystery Tour through Liverpool, Beatles fans experienced the surreal moment of a lifetime when Paul McCartney pulled up beside their coach at a traffic light, with Ringo Starr joining via FaceTime.

The chance encounter occurred as McCartney was in his hometown to present Adolescence actor Stephen Graham with an honour from the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts, which the musician co-founded.

Imagine exploring Liverpool aboard the Magical Mystery Tour bus—today, the 20th—when, just when you least expect it, you glance at a car and see Paul McCartney inside, chatting with Ringo Starr!!!! pic.twitter.com/oykuYVeHwL — DIÁRIO DOS BEATLES (@Diario_Beatles) July 20, 2026

Tour guide Neil Morton described the disbelief among passengers as they scrambled to capture the historic moment.

The sighting adds to an exciting period for Beatles enthusiasts, following the inaugural Official Global Beatles Day and anticipation of Sam Mendes’ four-film series arriving in 2028.

McCartney recently released The Boys of Dungeon Lane, featuring his first duet with Starr on ‘Home To Us’, while London’s iconic 3 Savile Row prepares to open as a fan experience next year.