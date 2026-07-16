Echo and the Bunnymen return with first album in twelve years and a heavy heart

‘Brussels is Haunted’ single announces Apples for Isaac arrival this September.

After twelve years of silence, Echo & The Bunnymen are rising again with Apples For Isaac, a thirteenth studio album arriving September 18th that carries both nostalgia and heartbreak.

The first taste comes via the wistful single ‘Brussels Is Haunted,’ a track steeped in the band’s signature melancholic glow.

Yet the record bears a bittersweet weight: legendary drummer Clem Burke, who plays on ten of eleven songs, passed away during its completion. The band lovingly remembers their “longtime friend,” whose final performances now echo across tracks like ‘Unstoppable Force’ and ‘Asimov.’

Frontman Ian McCulloch, who recently survived a road traffic incident in Philadelphia, has since recovered to play a triumphant Anfield Stadium homecoming with My Chemical Romance.

As the Bunnymen prepare for UK and European dates, including two nights at London’s Regent’s Park, this reunion feels less like a comeback and more like a defiant celebration of resilience, memory, and the haunting beauty that only time can craft.