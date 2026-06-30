Bad Bunny brings out Damon Albarn for two Gorillaz tracks in London

Gorillaz have returned to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – this time with Bad Bunny.

As Bad Bunny’s mammoth world tour draws to a close, the star played a pair of shows at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

These were very special shows, being the only two UK dates on the entire Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour.

They were made even more special, however, when Bad Bunny brought out Gorillaz’ Damon Albarn at the Sunday evening show.

The crowd was delighted by the presence of the local hero, who played the Gorillaz and Bad Bunny collaboration, ‘Tormenta’, off of 2023’s Cracker Island, and the classic hit ‘Clint Eastwood’, from the band’s 2001 self titled album.

Gorillaz seem to be getting quite settled at Tottenham Hotspur, having just the week prior played their very first stadium show at the venue.

The band’s visual mastermind, Jamie Hewlett, confirmed to BBC that a documentary of the show was on the way.

When you can watch the doc, we don’t know just yet, but you can, however, watch the Gorillaz guest performance at the Bad Bunny show, here.

Clint Eastwood (Remix) | Full

Gorillaz X Bad Bunny pic.twitter.com/Afbw1ipsIv — Bad Bunny HQ (@BBPRTV) June 28, 2026