Gorillaz 2026 North American Tour: Dates and Ticket Information

Gorillaz are going big. Like, arena-big.

Fresh off the release of their ninth studio album, The Mountain, the animated misfits have unveiled a sprawling 22-date North American run for 2026 – and it’s their first proper trek across the continent since 2022.

Here’s everything you need to know before the scramble for tickets begins.

The Mountain Tour: North America 2026

Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off September 17 in Orlando and wraps on Halloween night in Seattle — which feels spiritually correct for a band that’s always thrived in the shadows.

They’re not coming alone, either.

UK powerhouse Little Simz joins for the majority of dates, while Deltron 3030 (featuring Del the Funky Homosapien) is locked in for the entire run. It’s a line-up that reads like a Gorillaz multiverse fever dream — in the best way.

Kickoff: September 17, 2026 – Orlando, FL

Finale: October 31, 2026 – Seattle, WA

Key Dates

Sept 17 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center



Sept 20 – Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Festival



Sept 29 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Oct 3 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Oct 4 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena



Oct 8 – Chicago, IL – United Center



Oct 24 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum



Oct 31 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena



Expect deep cuts, and whatever surreal visuals Jamie Hewlett has cooked up this time.

Ticket Info (Set Your Alarms)

The rollout is happening fast:

KONG Card Presale: Live now (March 4, 10am local)

Artist Presale: March 6, 10am local (sign up by March 5)

General On-Sale: March 9, 10am local via gorillaz.com/tour

If history tells us anything, the big markets won’t sit around.

Before they land stateside, Gorillaz are warming up in the UK (starting March 13 in Bradford) and hitting the European festival circuit — including Primavera Sound and Rock Werchter — before a blockbuster headline at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on June 20.

As for The Mountain, early reactions point to one of the band’s most introspective records yet, shaped by recent travels through India and meditations on life, loss, and whatever dimension 2D is currently floating in.

Consider this your warning: spooky season belongs to Gorillaz.