Beck is coming to Sydney with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra for three special shows in May

Beck brings his good self back to Aus with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra for three big nights

This May, the genre-bending songwriter joins the Sydney Symphony Orchestra for three exclusive performances at the Sydney Opera House Concert Hall.

From 7–9 May, Beck and the Orchestra, conducted by Nicholas Buc, will reimagine songs from his vast and inventive catalogue in full symphonic colour.

Fans can expect sweeping strings and burnished brass reshaping classics from Odelay, Mutations, Sea Change and the GRAMMY-winning Morning Phase, alongside a few surprises.

Beck will perform with members of his band, with orchestral arrangements crafted by his father, film composer David Campbell.

Known for blurring the lines between folk, funk, rock and kaleidoscopic pop, Beck has spent three decades redefining alternative music.

His recent orchestral shows across Europe and North America have earned rave reviews, with RockShot Magazine calling his Royal Albert Hall performance “a genuine musical conversation between artist and ensemble.”

For the Sydney Symphony, this collaboration continues their mission to bring contemporary music into the orchestral space, giving audiences a chance to hear modern songwriting in all its symphonic glory.

Exclusive presale: Enter code LOSER at checkout to access tickets before the public.

Tickets and info: sydneysymphony.com.