Belle and Sebastian release Scottish World Cup anthem

Belle and Sebastian are cranking up the World Cup commotion on ‘It Only Takes One Lion’.

Written following Scotland’s 4-2 qualifying win against Denmark, the track is the band’s play for a tournament anthem.

And it’s well deserved too, with this tear marking the first time the Scottish team are making a world cup appearance in 28 years.

The track goes from heartfelt hymn to disco pop banger as Belle and Sebastian amplify their giddiness for the games.

Singer Stuart Murdoch shared that “It’s a personal song about following the travails of Scotland’s national team for the last 50 years and it came out naturally the day after the game against Denmark. The song tries to encompass the experience of the whole country following Scotland.“

Watch the video for the track, co-directed by Stuart Murdoch and Marisa Privitera Murdoch, here.

This release comes as the band are in the midst of their world tour in celebration of their classic albums Tigermilk and If You’re Feeling Sinister.

The tour will be continuing across Europe, North America, Mexico, Australia, Singapore and Japan.

Australia can catch the iconic Scottish gang performing If You’re Feeling Sinister this September.

Sep 12 – Palais Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Sep 13 – Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Sep 15 – The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Sep 17 – The Astor Theatre, Perth, WA

Sep 18 – The Astor Theatre, Perth, WA