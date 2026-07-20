FIFA sells almost 2000 world-first championship rings to the public

Spain doesn’t just take a trophy home; they take rings too.

Similar to the riches of the NFL, FIFA is awarding rings to the champions of the 2026 World Cup for the first time in FIFA history.

Maybe America’s influence on the sport extends to more than just the red cards.

As usual, the winning team will receive glory-filled gold medals and the prized 18-karat trophy, but now they will also receive thirty golden bedazzled ‘championship rings’.

Ahead of the World Cup final, a first look at the rings was shared by Gianni Infantino on social media.

🚨Gianni Infantino showed off the championship rings the World Cup winners will receive pic.twitter.com/LbPft2xSyH — Polymarket Sports (@PolymarketSport) July 19, 2026

At first glance, one can be mesmerised by the 36 sapphire gemstones and countless diamonds that encapsulate the ring’s surface.

But this isn’t even the final version.

An official statement from FIFA declared that “one side of the ring proudly features the FIFA World Cup trophy, while the other will be customised to reflect the identity of the winning team… the captain and head coach of the winning team will receive temporary rings to commemorate the occasion. Each of the 30 rings for the winners will then be customised before being officially presented at a later date”.

Along with the 30 rings, 1996 rings will be sold to the general public as a part of a limited edition run, bringing the total count to a symbolic 2026 rings to mark this year’s World Cup.

“Each ring will be individually numbered, custom-fitted and delivered with its own certificate of authenticity.”

Each ring goes for a small loan of 12,000 US dollars, but at least the delivery is freely insured.

In fifteen to twenty weeks, pompous Spanish fans and random celebrities will undoubtedly be showcasing their FIFA bling on the far corners of the internet.

Maybe Messi will secretly cop one to imagine a win that never was.