Argentina stun England with late comeback to reach World Cup final

The early mornings have been worth it for Aussie football fans during this World Cup, but this morning properly delivered.

England and Argentina have been producing World Cup drama since Diego Maradona’s “Hand of God” and goal of the century in 1986.

Forty years later, the rivalry found another painful way to end for England.

Defending champions Argentina are through to the World Cup final after scoring twice in the closing minutes to beat England 2–1 in Atlanta.

For most of the second half, England looked to have the match under control.

Anthony Gordon opened the scoring in the 55th minute, finishing past Emiliano Martínez after a strong period of English pressure.

The goal put England within touching distance of their first men’s World Cup final since 1966. For half an hour, it looked as though they might actually get there without the usual emotional damage.

Then Argentina arrived.

Lionel Messi created the equaliser in the 85th minute, finding Enzo Fernández, who finished to make it 1–1 and turn the final stages into chaos.

With extra time looking increasingly likely, Messi was involved again in the second minute of stoppage time.

His delivery found Lautaro Martínez, who scored the winner and sent the Argentine supporters inside Atlanta Stadium into absolute scenes.

England had gone from leading with five minutes remaining to being out of the World Cup before extra time had even begun.

Messi did not score, but his two assists once again proved decisive. He now sits level with Kylian Mbappé on eight goals in the Golden Boot race, holding the advantage through his assist tally.

Argentina will now face Spain in the World Cup final at New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday, July 19.

A win would make Argentina the first country to defend the men’s World Cup since Brazil won consecutive tournaments in 1958 and 1962.

England, meanwhile, will face France in the third-place play-off on July 18, which is probably not the fixture they imagined preparing for when Gordon put them ahead.