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Here’s how to stream the Spain vs Argentina World Cup Final in Australia

AC

by Alex Cooper

AC

by Alex Cooper

It’s finally here.

Australian soccer fans face an early morning alarm on Monday, July 20, as Spain and Argentina battle for World Cup glory at New York’s MetLife Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 5:00 am AEST.

The historic 48-team tournament reaches its crescendo as two footballing powerhouses collide, with Spain seeking their first title since 2010 and Argentina chasing back-to-back championships.

SBS and SBS On Demand will broadcast the decider live, though viewers should prepare for more than just football.

FIFA has transformed the final into a Super Bowl-style spectacle, featuring an elaborate half-time show curated by Coldplay’s Chris Martin, with Madonna, Shakira, Justin Bieber, and BTS headlining what could stretch to 30 minutes.

The match itself promises drama after Spain’s dominant 2-0 semifinal victory over France and Argentina’s miraculous comeback from 1-0 down against England, with Lionel Messi orchestrating the revival.

With hydration breaks and extended entertainment, this World Cup final offers Australians a unique sporting extravaganza, albeit at a punishing hour.

Spain vs Argentina World Cup Final Kick-Off Times

QLD, VIC, NSW, ACT, TAS: 5:00 AM

SA, NT: 4:30 AM

WA: 3:00 AM

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