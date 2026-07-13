Liam Gallagher shares World Cup prediction after England make it to semi-finals

The man behind an unofficial World Cup anthem has given his blessing.

If your favourite FIFA World Cup team has been met by the unstoppable forces of Harry Kane and the white jerseys of England, then you’ve probably also been met with an eclectic crowd chant of Oasis’ ‘Wonderwall’.

Ever since defeating DR Congo in the round of 32, British fans have made it their mission to remind people of that one friend who picked up the guitar for a month, filling stadiums with the ’90s rock banger.

And the closer the country gets to the final, the louder it has gotten.

Even the English players themselves have weighed in, with midfielder Morgan Rogers stating, “Don’t think you’re English if you don’t know the lyrics… everyone has to know the lyrics to that. If not, you better learn them quick.”

On July 12, the crowd went the wildest it has ever been with its rendition of the track after England defeated Norway 2–1, securing its place in the semi-finals.

Once the tears of Haaland fans started to dry, Liam Gallagher, the man behind the unofficial World Cup anthem, gave his blessing and prediction to fans on X.

In classic Gallagher fashion, the parka-wearing musician stated, “We’re winning this WC, I don’t know how, don’t care… you gotta make it happen.”

Gallagher has been a very outspoken endorser of ‘bringing it home’ this year, even sharing in previous posts that he is willing to sing at the World Cup should England make it to the final on July 19.

The white jerseys are set to face Argentina on July 16, which could see the team take on either France or Spain if they are able to defeat Messi and his merry men.

Until then, British fans are probably practising the lyrics and various vocal inflections of the track, preparing for another momentous rendition if England seizes another victory.