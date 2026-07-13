Here’s how much chaos Geese can squeeze into 50 minutes (festival setlist)

Geese are taking their live show to festivals – here’s the tight setlist they’re bringing with them.

Festival sets have always been a slightly different beast. Give a band 45 minutes, a field full of people and a hard curfew, and suddenly the eight-minute deep cut starts looking a lot less essential.

For Geese, that means trimming the stranger edges of their headline shows and going straight for the jugular.

Across their 2026 festival run, the New York band have been condensing their usually chaotic live show into a tight eight-to-10 song set built around the loudest, fastest parts of the catalogue.

‘Husbands’ has become the obvious opener, while ‘2122’ still gets room to stretch out with an improvised psych-rock detour in the middle. Tracks like ‘100 Horses,’ ‘Cobra’ and ‘Cowboy Nudes’ keep things moving before ‘Trinidad’ takes over as the high-speed closer.

The main difference is what gets left behind. Sprawling tracks like ‘Au Pays du Cocaine’ and ‘Taxes’ tend to have more room at headline shows.

At festivals, Geese keep it lean.

Check out their typical 2026 festival setlist below.

Geese 2026 festival setlist

Husbands

Getting Killed

Islands of Men

Half Real

2122

100 Horses

Cobra

Cowboy Nudes

I See Myself

Trinidad

Geese have plenty of chances to put that festival set to work in 2026.

The band are booked for Lollapalooza in Chicago on August 1, Hinterland on August 2 and Outside Lands in San Francisco on August 7.

They are also on the Austin City Limits lineup, which runs across October 2–4 and October 9–11.