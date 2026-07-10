Deafheaven’s 2026 Setlist: Full song list and tour details

For a band called Deafheaven, they’ve never sounded so luminous.

Deafheaven have spent the better part of the last decade defying expectations.

Emerging from the underground with a sound that fused black metal’s intensity with shoegaze’s shimmering textures, the San Francisco band carved out an entirely new lane for heavy music, one that is as devastating as it is sonically overwhelming.

Since the release of the landmark Sunbather, Deafheaven have become one of the most influential acts in modern metal, continually pushing their sound into new territory on albums like Ordinary Corrupt Human Love and Infinite Granite.

Their music moves seamlessly between blast beats and beautiful melodies, balancing moments of crushing heaviness with passages of startling vulnerability.

Live, that contrast becomes even more powerful. Deafheaven’s performances are immersive and cathartic, transforming walls of distortion into something strangely transcendent.

Whether they’re revisiting fan favourites from Sunbather or exploring newer material, the band deliver a set that’ll make you scream to your heart’s content.

Setlist

Doberman

Magnolia

Brought to the Water

Sunbather

The Garden Route

Body Behavior

Amethyst

Incidental II

Revelator

Dream House

Incidental III

Winona

If you’re planning to see Deafheaven live, expect a set that traverses the band’s entire emotional and sonic spectrum, from blistering black metal assaults to moments of ethereal beauty.

While the exact songs may vary from show to show, this setlist offers a strong indication of what fans can expect on the current tour.