GRXCE lean into vulnerability on fuzz-soaked shoegaze anthem ‘shirt song’ + announce SXSW Sydney slot

Intimacy without attachment never sounded so gutting… or so good

Sydney trio GRXCE continue their emotional hot streak with ‘shirt song’, a fuzz-drenched shoegaze cut that unpacks the messy emotional fallout of casual relationships.

Tender, distorted, and devastatingly relatable, the track feels like a journal entry scribbled in the aftermath of something that wasn’t supposed to hurt—but did.

Frontwoman Jamila Grace wrote it after exiting a long-term relationship and finding herself completely disoriented by the dating landscape. “It was a really confusing feeling… I felt isolated and lonely and couldn’t understand why I couldn’t treat dating how I used to,” she says. “At first I was angry and hurt… then just became really judgemental towards myself for not being ready to move on.”

That internal chaos pulses through every line, buried under layers of gauzy guitars and slow-burn angst. “The ‘fun’ of dating without strings didn’t feel the same after being in love with someone,” she continues. “I didn’t feel comfortable settling for less… I think this song is a really internal dialogue of trying to navigate dating and sex almost like it’s the first time all over again.” There’s no resolution—just feeling, and that’s the point.

The release follows GRXCE’s sold-out headline show and a support slot for Thelma Plum. Now, they’re heading to SXSW Sydney in October and playing King Street Crawl this month, alongside shows with Sonic Reducer and The Velvet Club.

The track arrives with a striking video filmed in an abandoned hospital, where Jamila stumbles through empty streets in a black lace dress—a walk of shame turned emotional purgatory. Check it out above.

Catch GRXCE live:

Jul 13 – King Street Crawl, Newtown NSW

Jul 26 – Squeeze, Sydney NSW

Aug 15 – Beach Road, Bondi NSW

Oct 15–18 – SXSW Sydney

More fuzz. More feelings. GRXCE are not messing around.