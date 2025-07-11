New Music Friday featuring Shady Nasty, Emily Wurramara & Georgia Maq

New Music Friday is here and the vibes are all over the map—in the best way

From club cuts to gut-punch ballads, post-punk chaos to sun-drenched pop, this week’s drops refuse to sit still.

Here’s what’s spinning.

Shady Nasty, KETTAMA & Fred again.. – ‘Air Maxes’

Sydney punks gone club mode. ‘Air Maxes’ is brooding, glitched-out post-everything—part ambient sprawl, part dancefloor burner. KETTAMA and Fred again.. give it teeth, while Kevin Stathis deadpans life musings from the late-night void. Haunted, hypnotic, and made for the thinking raver who’s not quite ready to go home yet.

Emily Wurramara – ‘Adore Me’

ARIA-breaker Emily Wurramara returns with a glowing self-love anthem wrapped in breezy synth-folk. ‘Adore Me’ is pure sunshine with bite—pretty melodies hiding heavy truths. She floats between softness and strength, holding space for messy relationships and quiet resilience. It’s gentle, defiant, and exactly what your inner child needs today.

Georgia Maq – ‘Slightly Below The Middle’

Georgia Maq talks to God, the Devil, and her own existential dread on this dusty little banger. It’s weird and wonderful—a campfire confessional for the indie-sad crowd. Fiddles, folklore, and some seriously strange storytelling make this one feel like a late-night thought spiral you’ll want to follow all the way down.

Jem Cassar-Daley – ‘Tidal Wave’

Jem’s voice could level cities. ‘Tidal Wave’ is dreamy and devastating, a slow-unfolding track that catches you right in the chest. The production’s lush, the lyrics sting, and the vibe is full vulnerability with a cinematic edge. It’s like falling in love too fast—and realising it’s already too late.

Kita Alexander – ‘I Don’t Wanna Go Home’

Built for the golden hour, Kita Alexander’s latest is one big serotonin dump. ‘I Don’t Wanna Go Home’ hits that euphoric, hands-in-the-air sweet spot—equal parts coastal pop and end-of-set anthem. It’s for the girls, gays, and dreamers who live for the moment the lights don’t come on.

The Terrys – The Terrys

Australia’s cheekiest surf-rockers go big with a self-titled album that’s equal parts chaos and charm. It’s 13 tracks of genre-hopping madness, full of anthems, soft moments, and grinning mayhem. They’re touring for $35 a ticket (bless them), and this album sounds like a dusty road trip with your best mates.

Tami Neilson – ‘Neon Cowgirl’ (feat. Neil Finn)

Tami Neilson duets with Neil Finn on this swooning title track from Neon Cowgirl, her new album out today. It’s autobiographical, bittersweet, and big-hearted—an ode to chasing Nashville dreams from Canada to NZ. Pedal steel, harmonies, and hard-won hope collide. Country noir with soul. The neon glow is real.

Church – ‘In the Mood for Love’

Church (as in Church & AP) keeps it lo-fi and lush on ‘In the Mood for Love’—a dreamy, delicate tune that whispers rather than belts. It feels like reading love letters under fairy lights or dancing alone at 2am. Minimal but magic. Proof you don’t need much to make something that hits just right.

aleksiah – cry about it (EP)

aleksiah turns growing pains into pop gold. On cry about it, she unpacks sex, shame, and self-doubt with sly humour and huge hooks. ‘The Hit’ is, well, a hit—and ‘Clothes Off’ is the kind of honesty we need more of. Bright on the outside, real as hell underneath.

Jemma Siles – ‘Tell Me All Your Lies’

Big breakup energy in glittery packaging. Jemma Siles drops a shiny, shout-it-from-the-rooftops pop anthem with teeth. ‘Tell Me All Your Lies’ is hook-heavy and heartbreak-fuelled, like a diary entry turned festival set-closer. If you’re not scream-singing this by the second chorus, check your pulse—this one’s got feelings.

Kitty Of The Valley – ‘changes’

A pure indie-punk adrenaline shot. ‘changes’ is frantic, sweaty, and begging to be played in a basement at 2am. It’s like Yeah Yeah Yeahs and LCD Soundsystem had a chaotic little gremlin baby. Gritty, catchy, and ready to destroy your calm. Perfect track to break a glass to.

Listen to Happy’s Mixtape below for more new music.