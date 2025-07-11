Jade Kenji’s ‘Press Play’ (Live from Happy) has officially hit Spotify!

Jade Kenji’s flawless rendition of ‘Press Play’ has finally entered the streaming world!

Hip-hop and R&B artist Jade Kenji delivered a captivating live performance of her single “Press Play” for Live from Happy, and the session is now available on Spotify.

Recorded in collaboration with beatmaker Kase Avila at Noise Machines studio, the performance was presented in association with Sydney World Pride 2023, offering fans an exclusive preview of the introspective track before its official release.

Written during lockdown, “Press Play” is a celebration of introversion, encouraging listeners to embrace their quieter, more reflective sides.

With smooth, ear-catching vocals and old-school hip-hop influences, Kenji blends nostalgic vibes with modern sensibilities. The live rendition features additional flair from Avila, showcasing their seamless creative chemistry.

Reflecting on the song, Kenji shared, “I wrote this to get introverts to embrace that side of them. Don’t feel bad if you’re shy or don’t like parties—just be confident with who you are.”

Fans can now stream the Live from Happy performance on Spotify and follow Jade Kenji on Instagram for updates.