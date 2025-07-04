New Music Friday featuring Mel Blue, Salarymen, 3% and Memory Motel

Another week, another chance to dive into the depths of New Music Friday

This week’s New Music Friday brings a mix of fresh sounds: Salarymen and Mel Blue dig into relationships and growth, 3% pay tribute to First Nations legends, and Memory Motel return with their trademark dreamy vibe.

Jump in.

Mel Blue – None Of That (feat. Sycco)

Mel Blue link up with longtime collaborator Sycco for “None Of That,” a jagged jungle-DnB hybrid that channels anger into growth. The London trio have crafted a track that’s both intense and introspective, unpacking complex emotions over nervy breaks and glitchy beats.

Sycco’s feature feels like a natural fit—her style woven deep into their sound. This single leads into their upcoming album nomorejacketsplease, promising a mix of raw emotion and UK nightlife energy. It’s Mel Blue at their most urgent and evolved yet.

3% – Our Greats

Dropping just ahead of NAIDOC Week, 3% pay tribute to First Nations heroes with “Our Greats.” The track blends dancehall rhythms with heartfelt lyrics, celebrating legends like Cathy Freeman and Patty Mills.

What stands out is the hook, sung by a chorus of kids from the We Are Warriors program, passing the torch to the next generation.

The video weaves archival footage with moments of community pride, making this a powerful anthem of legacy and hope.

Salarymen – Let Me Go

Sydney duo Salarymen’s “Let Me Go” is a shimmering indie-disco heartbreak track about the fear of leaving a fading relationship. Renee de la Motte’s vocals float over psych-tinged guitars and lush synths, with a soulful touch from Harvey Geraghty on keys.

The upbeat groove contrasts the emotional weight, capturing that messy feeling of wanting to move on but being stuck. The video features Sydney’s iconic spots, adding a nostalgic vibe. The single precedes their debut album Take It Or Leave It, out October 31.

Merpire – Milk Pool

Merpire’s second album Milk Pool dives into change and connection with a moody alt-pop sound full of fuzzy guitars and swirling synths. Lead single “Fishing” is a warm, heartfelt shoutout to the artist community, balancing upbeat rhythms with honest lyrics about friendship and resilience.

Co-produced with James Seymour, the record is darker and more personal than her debut, capturing that feeling of stepping into the unknown while holding onto hope. After selling out shows around Australia, Merpire is set for more tour dates and festival gigs this year.

Bonita Habils – Fit In

Bonita Habils’ new single “Fit In” is a stripped-back alt-pop track about the pressure to conform and the mental load it carries. Her breathy vocals sit over simple, emotive production, making the song feel personal and immediate. It’s an honest look at anxiety and the struggle to feel normal in a world that often demands fitting in.

Originally hesitant to share it, Bonita’s “Fit In” has become her most vulnerable song yet—and a relatable anthem for anyone navigating their own identity.

Memory Motel – Apollo

After a two-year break, Sydney’s Memory Motel return with “Apollo,” a dreamy, psych-rock-infused track about a breakup. Ruby Ward’s vocals are soft and vulnerable, building into a spacious, shimmering soundscape.

Produced by James Christowski, the song balances emotional depth with lush instrumentation, hinting at the literary themes of their upcoming album inspired by Raymond Carver. It’s a delicate, textured take on love and loss for fans of dream pop and psych rock alike.

For more fresh tracks, dive into Live From Happy sessions on Spotify and check out our Mixtape below.