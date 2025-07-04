Kingswood’s ‘Burning Holes’ (Live from Happy) is now on Spotify!

Kingswood’s ‘Big Speak’ delivers timeless storytelling and genre-defying charm.

Melbourne’s beloved rock outfit Kingswood has unveiled a spellbinding live performance of “Burning Holes.”

Recorded at Noise Machines Studio, now streaming on Spotify.

The stripped-back acoustic rendition highlights the raw emotion and lyrical depth of the track, taken from their album Home.

Armed with nothing but two guitars and seamless harmonies, Alex and Fergus transformed the studio into an intimate space, proving why Kingswood has remained a staple in Australia’s music scene.

Originally penned by Alex at just 10 years old, the song reflects on youthful love with a maturity that resonates deeply.

Mixed by Tim McArtney, Owen Penglis, and Radi Safi, the session was powered by Avid’s Pro Tools and Carbon Pre Audio Interfaces, ensuring pristine sound quality.

The band’s shift toward country-tinged melodies has clearly struck a chord. Home debuted at #1 on the ARIA Country Charts.

Stream ‘Burning Holes’ on Spotify now and stay connected with Kingswood via Instagram.