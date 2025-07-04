Meghna on unleashing her inner demon with ‘Road Rage’

Out today, ‘Road Rage’ marks the most visceral turn yet for Melbourne-based alt-pop firestarter Meghna

Produced by SB90, the track blends venom-spiked vocals, distorted trap beats and Berlin-club textures into a searing three-minute thrill ride.

It’s the latest preview of her upcoming EP, A WORLD FULL OF IDIOTS, due August 22 — a six-track concept record exploring the unpredictable faces of rage.

The accompanying video pulls no punches either: Meghna’s rage literally chases her down in the form of a sharply-dressed axe-wielding alter ego. It’s cinematic, eerie, and a little too real.

We caught up with Meghna to chat about emotional whiplash, writing through rage instead of tantrums, and what it takes to confront the darker side of yourself — all while juggling law, acting, and being a little bit obsessed with 90s design shows.

HAPPY: What are you up to today?

MEGHNA: I’m listening to Nintendo’s Style Boutique soundtrack while trying to get some much needed work done! But to be honest, the cold makes me want to lie down and binge-watch Decorating Cents clips on TikTok — this controversial interior design show from the 90s.

HAPPY: Tell us a little bit about where you live. What do you love about it?

MEGHNA: I live in sunny Melbourne (haha) and I love the arty-fartiness of it all.

HAPPY: ‘Road Rage’ feels like pure adrenaline — was there a moment behind the wheel (or otherwise) that pushed this song into existence?

MEGHNA: It really is about that pure adrenaline! I’ve never gone full ‘road rage menace’, but I’ve definitely been angry on the road and witnessed it as a passenger.

That was the initial inspiration. I’ve noticed I can get quite angry quite abruptly — it’s like a switch flips and I turn into a different person.

The song explores those intense moments and how drastically our behaviour can shift. It’s a cautionary tale about how anger sneaks up on you.

HAPPY: The video is wild — gritty, cinematic, and kind of haunting. What was it like stepping into that darker version of yourself?

MEGHNA: Thank you — the folks at Park Avenue Media killed it! It was definitely a challenge trying to depict this darker side of myself authentically.

I didn’t want it to feel contrived or like some faceless villain. It was important to show that the angry version of me is still me.

That in the end, I’m accountable for my own actions. It was liberating to explore both sides, but also daunting because I’ve never expressed myself like this before.

HAPPY: Your sound pulls from everywhere — trap, hyperpop, EDM. Do you start with a feeling first, or the textures?

MEGHNA: Everything starts with a feeling! That usually guides everything else — melodies, lyrics, production.

When I’m frustrated or upset, the melodies that come out are totally different from when I’m content. That emotion drives the sonic choices too.

HAPPY: You’ve said this song is about flipping from calm to chaos. What have you learned about yourself from sitting in that emotional whiplash?

MEGHNA: I admire people who can keep their cool. I’m the opposite — I wear my heart on my sleeve.

I’ve realised I have incredible stamina when it comes to anger. I have to get the last word.

But the aftermath is worse than the anger itself. That’s why I’ve started writing about it more instead of blowing up — it’s still expression, just healthier.

HAPPY: Anger is usually something we’re told to hide — especially as women and artists. Did making this track feel like a release?

MEGHNA: Definitely. Bottling up anger only makes things worse. Making Road Rage felt like I was being totally honest with myself — no filters. It was freeing.

HAPPY: You’re balancing music with acting, law, and modelling — does music feel like the space where you can let loose the most?

MEGHNA: Music is definitely where I’m most honest. It’s shaped who I am and given me direction. But honestly, all those pursuits are part of me — they just feed different sides of who I am.

HAPPY: What makes you happy?

MEGHNA: Singing, family and friends, jazz playlists on YouTube while brushing my teeth, shopping malls, and superhero movies.