Behind the Camera: KINGSWOOD, CLAPTRAP, and Rockumentaries

Get ready for CLAPTRAP—a raw, intimate look at the band’s most unforgettable tour—with these rockumentaries

Since the release of HOME, KINGSWOOD have soared to new heights with their seventh studio album, The Tale of G.C. Townes, and two electrifying national tours.

Yet, there’s something uniquely magical about The Hometowns Tour, immortalised in their upcoming documentary, CLAPTRAP. Having their journey captured on film, the band says, is both surreal and deeply personal.

“The documentary process was unusual and fantastical,” reflects guitarist Alexander Laska. “It’s about embracing the vulnerability of having your life documented in the name of art.”

Fellow guitarist Fergus Linacre adds, “Darc’s ability to blend into the background allowed us to forget the cameras, capturing raw, intimate moments that define the film.”

As one of Australia’s most celebrated rock acts, KINGSWOOD’s accolades speak volumes—ARIA nominations, triple j Hottest 100 entries, and tours with legends like AC/DC and Aerosmith.

Now, they’re inviting fans to experience their story on the big screen. CLAPTRAP premieres this April, with special screenings and Q&A events across Melbourne, Geelong, Adelaide, Brisbane, and Sydney.

Don’t miss this chance to dive into the heart of KINGSWOOD’s journey. Tickets are on sale now—grab yours and witness the band’s most authentic moments unfold.

For now, discover KINGSWOOD’s favourite rockumentaries to get you pumped!

This is Spinal Tap (1984)

‘This is Spinal Tap’ is a legendary film; the band & I watched it about 10 times on tour. I wanted to bring in some of its comedic, rock & roll energy to CLAPTRAP, but ground it in a real documentary, instead of a mockumentary.

Almost Famous (2000)

Not a music doc, but ‘Almost Famous’ was extremely influential for CLAPTRAP. It was the only film the band suggested I watch pre-tour, and for good reason. I ended up playing the character arc of Will for Kingswood’s Stillwater, and the dynamic played out almost beat-for-beat.

Grey Gardens (1975)

CLAPTRAP is at heart an observational documentary, and what better inspiration is there than ‘Grey Gardens’. An absolute masterpiece I was made to watch in my documentary course at Swinburne. The strange quirks that come through when you just watch people for hours was a guiding light in the edit room of CLAPTRAP.

Chunkey Shrapnel (2020)

Another fantastic music-doc/ concert film made by John Angus Stewart & Max Coles. I watched this for the first time while writing the script for CLAPTRAP. The performance footage is unreal, and was a major influence for how I ended up shooting the on-stage footage for our film.

Meet me in the Bathroom (2022)

A fantastic doc by Will Lovelace and Dylan Southern – ‘Meet Me in the Bathroom’ documents the NYC/Y2K music scene. I love how the film starts small and intimate with its characters, and then expands into a rolling narrative. This shift in perspective came through in the edit for us.

Head here for tickets and dates.