A new 24/7 music video channel featuring all Aussie music has landed

Foxtel has dropped 34 new music channels – and yes, Max and CMC are back

Foxtel has launched a whopping 34 new music channels, breathing fresh life into music TV and giving a proper nod to local artists while they’re at it.

The standout? Australian Played, a new 24/7 music video channel that’s exactly what it sounds like: all Aussie, all the time. From classics to up-and-comers, it’s a welcome platform for local music to actually get some proper screen time.

Also in the mix is Max and CMC. If you grew up flicking between them after school or had them on rotation in the background at house parties, this is your cue to get a bit nostalgic. They’re returning alongside a bunch of new curated channels, all programmed by Nightlife Music—the legends behind the soundtracks at your local bar, bowling alley, or gym.

You’ll also find channels dedicated to trending pop (Trending, ch.801), retro bangers (Retro, ch.804), kids’ faves (Kids, ch.802), and club gear (Club, ch.803)—all ad-free and programmed in Australia.

LiSTNR is joining the party too, bringing 25 audio channels from across Triple M and Hit Network into Foxtel’s lineup. Expect everything from RnB Fridays and Indie & Alt to Classic Rock and Roadtrip Anthems—basically, playlists for every mood without touching your phone.

Plus, Vevo is expanding its offering with Vevo 70s and Vevo Country, sitting alongside existing channels like Vevo Pop and Vevo Rock.

While it’s not exactly trying to compete with Spotify or YouTube, the update gives music fans something a little different—curated, genre-specific channels that feel like a solid blend of old-school music TV and today’s algorithm-led listening.

It’s live now on Foxtel and BINGE, with LiSTNR’s audio channels dropping soon.

Check it out here.