The Slims lean into the dark on new single ‘Scorpions’ ahead of debut album

After a breakout 2025, The Slims are back, and they’re easing into it with a hometown launch.

Following up from their recent single Stumbled featuring Betty, The Slims return with Scorpions — a brooding, slow-burner that marks the first proper taste of their forthcoming debut album.

Where last year’s Neon Cowboy EP leaned into widescreen indie textures, this new track pushes further into something darker, heavier, and a little more uncertain in all the right ways.

At its core, Scorpions sits in that uncomfortable middle ground – the space between ambition and reality. It’s about what happens when the initial rush wears off and you’re left staring down the long road ahead.

There’s tension baked into the track, but it never collapses under it. Instead, the band let it simmer, building something that feels deliberate and earned.

It’s a noticeable step forward for the group, who’ve spent the past year quietly stacking momentum. Their 2025 EP helped put them on the map, with Talking in My Sleep pulling in serious streaming numbers and landing them on stages across the East Coast and into New Zealand alongside JET.

Now, with a debut album on the horizon, Scorpions feels like a line in the sand. It’s bigger in scope, more confident in its mood, and unafraid to sit in the darker corners of their sound.

To mark the release, The Slims will take it back to home turf with a single launch show at Waywards Ballroom in Newtown –a fitting setting for a band stepping into a bigger, darker phase.

The debut era starts – get your tickets here.