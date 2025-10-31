Sydney’s beloved indie trio, The Slims, recently graced the Live from Happy studio, delivering a captivating performance of their track, ‘Talking In My Sleep.’

The session perfectly showcased the band’s distinctive “spaghetti western” sound, a fusion of indie-sleaze and alt-rock that has cemented their status in the inner-west scene.

The performance provided a fitting and phenomenal finale to a month-long celebration of country-tinged music.

The band’s effortless energy and melodic craftsmanship were on full display, highlighting why they are a standout act in Sydney’s vibrant music landscape.

Our session was made possible with generous support from Seeker, Stringjoy, and Pig Hog Cables, who continue to champion local artistic talent.

This exclusive session underscores The Slims’ growing reputation as a must-see live act, head to their Instagram to find upcoming shows!