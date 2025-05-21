Out of the Dark with The Slims

The Slims on breakups, late nights, and making a record that sounds like both.

When The Slims stopped by for our Out of the Dark series and enjoyed a few sips of The Kraken Black Spiced Rum, we talked about the stuff that shaped their sophomore EP Neon Cowboy:

The EP blends dusty alt-country with spaced-out guitars, pulling from classic Americana but warping it into something more personal. Tracks like Save Yourself and Neon Cowboy sit in that uncomfortable, honest space—full of reverb, regret, and just enough light to keep going.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Happy Mag (@happymagtv)

The Slims have carved a unique space between trippy Americana and Spaghetti Western – and we are so here for it.

Watch The Slims’ Out of the Dark interview now.

Stay connected to The Slims via Instagram.

Big thanks to The Kraken Black Spiced Rum for making this chat happen.