The Slims’ ‘Neon-Cowboy’ is an Alt-Country Revelation

A psychedelic desert odyssey where yearning rides shotgun

There’s something undeniably cinematic about The Slims’ sophomore EP, Neon Cowboy—a record that feels less like a collection of songs and more like a hazy, half-remembered dream of desert highways and neon-lit saloons.

The Sydney outfit’s uncanny fusion of psychedelic sprawl and Americana twang has never sounded more assured, and this release solidifies their place as one of the most intriguing guitar bands operating outside the mainstream.

From 2022’s breakout single ‘Crooks’ to 2024’s charting debut EP, they’ve carved a unique space between trippy Americana and Spaghetti Western vibes.

From the opening strums of the title track, ‘Neon Cowboy’ pulls you into its world with a swaggering, reverb-soaked intensity.

The guitars shimmer like heatwaves, the drums punch with a dusty urgency, and Jake Jamieson’s vocals—equal parts yearning and weathered—carry the weight of a wandering outlaw caught between desire and regret.

It’s a song that wouldn’t feel out of place in a Tarantino film, all tension and release, with a climax that leaves you breathless.

Then there’s ‘Save Yourself,’ a slow-burning ballad that strips things back to a hypnotic pulse.

The percussion is primal, the basslines slink like shadows, and Jamieson’s voice takes on a velvet ache, whispering confessions that feel both intimate and world-weary.

It’s the kind of track that demands to be heard in a dimly lit room, preferably with a drink in hand and a heart full of ghosts.

‘Tyranny of Reason’ brings the groove back, its Western shuffle and shimmering guitars building toward a crescendo that feels like the sun breaking over the horizon.

‘Talking in My Sleep’ drifts like a half-remembered dream, while ‘Pleasure Club’ slinks through neon-lit shadows—both tracks simmering with reverb-soaked desire and desert-night mystique.

There’s a hopefulness here, a sense of motion, but like everything The Slims do, it’s tinged with melancholy—a reminder that even the open road has its price.

Produced with a deft hand by Nick Hatzakos, Neon Cowboy is a leap forward for The Slims, showcasing a band that’s refined its sound without losing its raw, adventurous spirit.

It’s psychedelic but grounded, nostalgic but fresh, and—above all—utterly captivating.

If their debut EP announced their arrival, this one cements their staying power.

Listen to Neon Cowboy here.