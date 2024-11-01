The Storm Windows: Essential Tracks from Vermont’s Americana-Folk Duo

The Storm Windows, a unique americana-folk band from Vermont, have given us the rundown on their ultimate must-listen tracks

Brothers Rob and Don are the musicians that make up The Storm Windows, who are redefining modern country music one track at a time.

Their latest single “Vermont Girls” is a delectable blend of country, jazz and folk, and reminisces on the beauty of love and the American landscape.

Their vast discography goes back to their earlier singles of 2022, from which they’ve grown and evolved their sound to the polished New Americana that it is today.

The Storm Windows take us through the essential tracks that span their whole career, which you can listen to through the Spotify link below.

Vermont Girls

Our latest single released Oct 25. An upbeat Americana/Folk/Country tune celebrating the women of Vermont, the beauty of Vermont and that feeling that “sometimes it’s just great to be alive.”

I Find Trouble, Trouble Finds Me

A road song from our latest EP. “The skyline fading in the rearview mirror / By daylight we’ll be miles from here.”

Life is a Railroad

There’s a famous analogy where the past and future are represented by a railroad track, and the train is the (unknowable) present rolling down the line. Or something like that. Our most streamed song to date.

Somebody to Love

The Jefferson Airplane classic revisited. Riff Magazine calls it “brilliant…an entirely new musical structure…and it absolutely works.”

All I Want to Do (is Rock)

Released to commemorate the 70th anniversary of Bill Haley’s “Crazy Man, Crazy” being the first (arguably) rock and roll song to make the pop charts in June 1953.

Leaving Miami

Every playlist deserves a tear-jerker. Here’s ours.

Blue Town

The title song from our 2024 EP. Two-part harmony set to summer’s end.

Planet Earth Calling

Time to save Planet Earth. The Storm Windows present a ska-influence eco-anthem.