The Storm Windows are giving Americana new life

Country/folk duo The Storm Windows have just released “Vermont Girls”, and it’s an Americana fanatic’s dream

The Storm Windows, comprised of brothers Rob on guitar, vocals, and piano, and Don on upright bass and vocals, are a country/folk duo emerging from Vermont.

Their new single, “Vermont Girls”, is a true testament to their ability to blend the peacefulness of folk with the natural rhythm of country.

Playing what critics have labeled as “New Americana”—a rock, jazz, and folk blend—The Storm Windows have released two albums and an EP before dropping their latest offering.

The Point Radio Network calls “Vermont Girls,” “a humorous but heartfelt tribute to Vermont’s better half.”

“Our music tends to focus on the possibilities of the ongoing American experiments, both the opportunities and the challenges, with a few love (or love gone wrong) songs thrown in,” say the brothers.

By far their most alluring track so far, “Vermont Girls” is deliciously soft, with a gentle beat that carries you through to the delicate fiddle at the end.

Layered atop a calm banjo and rich, smooth mandolin, the lyrics tell a story that celebrates the women of Vermont.

Evoking a similar sound and feeling to that of John Prine and Townes Van Zandt, The Storm Windows have an undeniably soulful energy, with a sound that rocks you into a state of calm.

The guitar melodies flow like velvet, while Erik Anderson’s drumming provides the perfect rhythmic heartbeat.

“Vermont Girls” sounds like a cross-country American adventure, omitting a perfect tranquillity that feels both nostalgic and optimistic at the same time.

“Sometimes it’s just great to be alive/Sometimes it’s just great to be alive,” he brothers sing, capturing a simple yet profound joy that resonates deeply.

If you’re seeking your next favourite Americana band, look no further—The Storm Windows offer a gorgeous reimagining of the genre.

Dive into their discography and let their melodies carry you away.

Listen to “Vermont Girls” below: