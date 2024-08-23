The Bondurants savour life’s fleeting moments on alt-country single ‘No Time to Talk’

The Bondurants have continued their streak and genre-defying alt-country rockers with their new single ‘No Time to Talk’.

Marking an exciting new chapter for the Leeds band, the track crystallises their signature blend of heartland American rock with a British flair, while refining their knack for an ever-evolving sound with a focus on storytelling.

Feeling both nostalgic and modern in equal measure, ‘No Time to Talk’ opens with shimmering guitar melodies and infectiously twangy vocals.

The sound is carried by punchy drums and clashing cymbals, which lay bare The Bondurants’ clear affinity for classic rock sounds. In these moments, the band delivers an effortless groove with the assist of jangly riffs and a robust rhythms section.

For all its rock elements, which range from sunny guitar licks to its full-bodied instrumentation, the single is equally focussed on its country flourishes.

There’s a rustic quality to both the production and the vocals, which are delivered with rawness and an Americana feel.

It’s this fusion of country-rock that makes The Bondurants align with peers like Tom Petty, Creedence Clearwater Revival, and John Mayer, the latter of whom’s distinct vocal range is emulated on ‘No Time to Talk’.

While the band provide ear-catching moments all throughout the track, from the Brit-pop feel of the verses to an almost-jazzy horn section outro, it’s the chorus that tends to pull focus.

Ascendant and anthemic, the chorus boasts a triumphant keys section and layered vocals that make it impossible not to groove along to.

It’s the kind of transcendent chorus that’s destined for earworm status; rich and intense enough to fill-out stadiums with legions of fans singing along.

The Bondurants pair this infinitely uplifting sound with equally captivating storytelling, reflecting on the tension and pace of life’s fleeting moments.

“Time is weighing heavy on my heart,” the band pine on the ever-catchy hook, “can we find our way through the dark.” It’s a message of living in the moment that’s delivered with infectious optimism, as The Bondurants declare that “it’s not too late.”

What all of it amounts to is a track that pays homage to the classics while also feeling trailblazing, a testament to The Bondurants’ carving of their own sonic lane.

Listen to The Bondurants’ new single ‘No Time to Talk’ below.