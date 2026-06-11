New Music Friday featuring Sidney Phillips, Becca Hatch and TAKARA

Another week, another chance to dive headfirst into the depths of New Music Friday.

The long weekend’s within arm’s reach and we’ve made it, friends.

Before we clock off, crack a cold one, we’ve rounded up the standout new music releases landing across Australia and beyond this week.

Sidney Phillips ft. Phreshboyswag – ‘Bikie’



Sidney Phillips keeps pushing Australia’s underground rap scene into weird and wonderful places. Loose, funny and completely unbothered by convention, ‘Bikie’ feels like pure chaos in the best possible way.

Anna Lunoe, Mincy & DEVAURA – ‘In The Mood’



A filthy little club weapon built on bloghouse nostalgia, garage grooves and rave-ready energy. Anna Lunoe, Mincy and DEVAURA sound like they’re having an absolute blast — and it’s impossible not to get caught up in it.

Becca Hatch – ‘Daylight Robbery’



Becca Hatch continues her hot streak with a track that feels equal parts heartbreak and obsession. Cinematic production meets raw emotional honesty, creating a song that’s impossible to shake.

TAKARA – ‘Not Your God’



Atmospheric and deeply personal, TAKARA’s latest explores the messiness of being placed on a pedestal. The result is a slow-burning alt-R&B cut that lingers long after it ends.

Holly Throsby ft. Laura Jean – ‘Hold Please’



Holly Throsby returns with one of her dreamiest songs to date, drifting between synth-pop haze and quiet heartbreak. Laura Jean’s guest appearance makes an already gorgeous track even more affecting.

Yorke – ‘break up season’



Yorke trades heartbreak for serotonin on this ridiculously catchy pop release. Packed with shimmering synths and tongue-in-cheek charm, it’s breakup music for people determined to have a good time anyway.

Daezy – ‘Hot Girl Summer’



Despite the title, this isn’t all sunshine and Aperol Spritzes. Daezy turn personal chaos into a bright, defiant indie-pop anthem that somehow feels both vulnerable and victorious.

Wishy – ‘Lovesick’



Wishy lean hard into longing on this jangly indie-pop gem. Equal parts The Cure and classic twee-pop, it’s the kind of song that makes you want to stare dramatically out of a train window.

Teenage Bees – ‘Slam Hunk’



A rogue planet soundtrack shouldn’t be this catchy. Teenage Bees blend industrial crunch, glam-rock swagger and a huge chorus into one of the week’s most unexpectedly fun releases.

Lunar Lagoon – ‘KTF’



Dark, textured and quietly hypnotic, ‘KTF’ sits somewhere between post-punk melancholy and electronic experimentation. Lunar Lagoon continue to sound like one of Melbourne’s more intriguing underground prospects.