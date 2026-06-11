Obsession star Inde Navarrette’s old gaming streams are going viral

The internet has discovered Inde Navarrette’s gaming era.

Fans have recently rediscovered the old videos of Obsession star Inde Navarrette streaming The Last of Us on Twitch, sending them viral online – even PlayStation UK responded with: “We’re obsessed.”

It’s easy to see why.

Long before Obsession became the horror phenomenon of 2026, Navarrette was spending her downtime streaming video games to a relatively modest audience online.

Years later, those archived broadcasts have resurfaced on YouTube, with one Last of Us playthrough attracting hundreds of thousands of views in just a few days.

The clips offer a very different side of the actor than audiences saw in Obsession.

Rather than the confident screen presence that helped make the horror film a breakout success, the streams show Navarrette nervously creeping through dark corridors, reacting to jump scares and talking herself through encounters with Clickers while chat weighs in on virtually every decision she makes.

At the time, only around 150 viewers were following along, creating the kind of intimate, chaotic atmosphere that many Twitch fans miss from the platform’s earlier days.

The result is equal parts charming and hilarious.

Whether she’s second-guessing herself before opening a door, asking chat for advice, or immediately regretting a decision moments after making it, Navarrette comes across as someone genuinely playing for fun rather than creating content.

The viral attention eventually caught the eye of PlayStation UK, which shared one of the clips on X alongside the simple caption: “We’re obsessed.”

The renewed interest comes shortly after Navarrette spoke to GQ about her lifelong love of gaming.

“It’s just something that I really love to do,” she said.

The actor explained that she grew up playing PlayStation 2 games with her older brother before graduating to franchises including Call of Duty, Halo, Red Dead Redemption and Fallout.

During the COVID lockdowns, she built her own gaming PC and eventually began streaming herself.

“It really just took off with me loving watching YouTubers growing up, like Markiplier,” Navarrette said. “If I’m not working on a show and I love playing video games by myself and I love playing with friends, then why not stream?”

These days, finding time for Twitch may be a little more difficult.

After years of supporting television roles, Obsession has transformed Navarrette into one of Hollywood’s fastest-rising stars, with the low-budget horror film becoming one of the year’s most unexpected success stories.

Still, if the reaction to these rediscovered streams is anything to go by, Navarrette may have accidentally found herself a second fanbase entirely.