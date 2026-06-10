Wu-Tang Clan to perform halftime at Knicks vs. Spurs NBA Finals game four

Hip-hop royalty takes the hardwood at MSG.

Wu-Tang Clan will storm the hardwood for a halftime performance at Game Four in New York, as the Knicks face off against the San Antonio Spurs.

A source told Rolling Stone that the legendary Staten Island collective will bring their iconic boom-bap to Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night.

Currently on their farewell tour, Wu-Tang: The Final Chamber, the group has never performed together at a Knicks game, until now.

The timing is electric: the Knicks lead the series 2-1, and the city is buzzing with celebrity sightings from Spike Lee to the President.

While Method Man once tried (and failed) to woo Kevin Durant with a Knicks jersey in a music video, this live reunion promises pure hip-hop history.

Rolling Stone hailed their last Garden show as a “spectacular showcase worthy of their legacy.” Expect nothing less.

Protect your neck, and your ears.