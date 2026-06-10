Vans drops orange and blue Knicks slip-ons for first NBA finals appearance in 30 years

Knicks in slips?

Vans has traded its iconic black-and-white checkerboard for Knicks orange and blue, releasing a special-edition Classic Slip-On just in time for the NBA Finals.

The California brand’s new Game Day collection also features a bright blue Skate Old Skool 36+, capturing the electric energy of a New York City that hasn’t seen its team in the Finals for 30 years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sole Retriever (@soleretriever)

Madison Square Garden’s celebrity row, including Spike Lee, Timothée Chalamet, and Jay-Z—has fuelled a vintage jersey frenzy, with old-school tees reselling for hundreds online.

But fans on a budget can now grab Vans’ fresh court-inspired kicks starting at $60 here.

Meanwhile, a chaotic fan chant-turned-tweet, “My mayor Muslim, my bagel Jewish, my Christian Dior, my Knicks in 4”, has become unlikely merch after Monday’s loss.

Though that last line no longer applies, New Yorkers are wearing it anyway.

With Homage and Fanatics also dropping orange-and-blue gear, the city’s Finals fever is officially a streetwear moment.