Don Toliver brings out SZA, Peso Pluma and Malcom Todd in sold-out Madison Square Garden show

NY Fans were well-fed with star-studded guest appearances.

Houston rapper Don Toliver brought out a few special guests in New York for his sold-out Madison Square Garden show, sending fans into a frenzy.

Mexican singer-songwriter Peso Pluma was featured, debuting an unreleased track with Toliver.

DON TOLIVER

PESO PLUMA NEW SONG PREVIEWED AT MSG 🚨 pic.twitter.com/HzJTXLZAZ2 — Kurrco (@Kurrco) June 2, 2026

Pluma has more than 46 million listeners and won the Grammy for Best Música Mexicana Album (including Tejano) in 2024 for his album GÉNESIS.

Don Toliver also brought out Malcolm Todd to perform on Octane opener ‘E85’, which samples Todd’s indie-R&B track ‘Chest Pain (I Love It)’.

The original track has amassed over 300 million streams, and Todd continues to amass success with new music. His album Do That Again is releasing this Friday, June 5.

Don Toliver & Malcolm Todd performing “E85” for a sold-out crowd at Madison Square Garden last night 🤯🔥 pic.twitter.com/HX55eUfgdl — Kurrco (@Kurrco) June 2, 2026

Toliver also welcomed 7-time Grammy-award winner SZA to the stage.

After a performance of their song, ‘Used (feat. Don Toliver)’, SZA praised Toliver, saying, “Listen. I might be your biggest fan. I’m not joking; everything you’ve ever made, you know how I already feel. You’re the greatest–Octane is incredible.”

https://x.com/Kurrco/status/2061634292711571532

Following a brief hiatus after her SOS World Tour, SZA returned to the stage to co-headline the Grand National Tour with Kendrick Lamar, a massive 47-show stadium tour in support of their respective albums Lana and GNX.

SZA has also released new music this year, including ‘Boy in Red’ with Isaiah Rashad in April and ‘Save The Day’ for the Hoppers soundtrack in February.

Toliver will hit Australian shores for the first time this October, opening for Post Malone’s ‘BIG ASS’ World Tour.