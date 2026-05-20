Post Malone Announces ‘BIG ASS World Tour’ Dates for Australia and New Zealand

Post Malone is bringing his biggest Australian and New Zealand headline tour yet – with Don Toliver joining every stadium date.

Live Nation has announced the Australian and New Zealand leg of Post Malone’s The BIG ASS World Tour, featuring special guest Don Toliver, marking the global superstar’s largest headline shows in the region to date.

The genre-bending pop/country/hip-hop artist Post Malone is returning to Australia and New Zealand for a string of shows across the region. A 9x diamond-certified artist, Malone’s discography includes tracks like ‘rockstar’ [feat. 21 Savage], ‘Psycho’ [feat. Ty Dolla $ign], ‘Better Now’, ‘Circles’ and ‘Sunflower’ from the Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse soundtrack.

Kicking off in Melbourne on October 9, the tour will feature four major stadium shows with Don Toliver in Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney and Auckland, while also making stops in regional areas through the Strummingbird Festival in Ballarat, Newcastle and the Sunshine Coast.

Post Malone has previously had an incredible run of live shows in Australia, selling out arenas in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne, while also headlining Spilt Milk in Canberra, Ballarat and Perth in 2023.

Alongside Malone, Don Toliver will be performing in Australia for the first time as a special guest. Though he was previously scheduled to headline Souled Out 2025 alongside Jhené Aiko, Vince Staples, 6LACK and Mariah the Scientist, the festival was ultimately cancelled.

Both born and raised in Texas, Toliver leans further into an R&B/hip-hop sound than Malone. His latest album, OCTANE, was released in January this year. Fans can expect tracks from the record like “E85” and “Body”, alongside breakout hit ‘No Idea’.

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning Tuesday, May 26. General onsale begins Thursday, May 28. Presale start and end times vary by market — check local listings at postmalone.com.

Access presale tickets here.

THE BIG ASS WORLD TOUR AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND 2026 DATES:

Fri, Oct 9 – Melbourne, AUS – Marvel Stadium

Sat, Oct 10 – Ballarat, AUS – Strummingbird Festival*

Mon, Oct 12 – Brisbane, AUS – Suncorp Stadium

Thu, Oct 15 – Sydney, AUS – ENGIE Stadium

Sat, Oct 17 – Newcastle, AUS – Strummingbird Festival*

Sun, Oct 18 – Sunshine Coast, AUS – Strummingbird Festival*

Wed, Oct 21 – Auckland, NZ – Go Media Stadium