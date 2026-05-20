Grey’s Anatomy is getting another spinoff

Grey’s Anatomy is no stranger to the art of the spinoff series.

The new medical drama was green lit by ABC and will be the fourth spinoff produced by the show, and is set to premiere next year.

The show will be created, of course, by Shonda Rhimes, along with Meg Marinis, and Grey’s star Ellen Pompeo will be executive producing.

Based in a rural Texas town, this is a change in pace for the Grey’s Anatomy spinoff empire.

Departing from familiar big city scenery, the show will follow a team of doctors working in a hospital that is “the last chance for care before miles of nowhere”, as per the official logline.

It also is switching things up by not spinning off a series regular – so, all new characters.

There will of course be some connection to the o.g series, though, but we’ll just have to wait and see what that will be.