Dua Lipa sues Samsung over unauthorised photo on TV Boxes

Fans joked about buying the TV just for the box.

Pop superstar Dua Lipa is taking Samsung to court after discovering her face plastered on television boxes without her consent.

The lawsuit, filed in California, accuses the electronics giant of copyright infringement and brazenly stealing her likeness to sell TVs.

Lipa, who has lucrative deals with brands like Chanel and Apple, never signed an agreement with Samsung.

Yet, a backstage photo from the 2024 Austin City Limits Festival ended up on packaging promoting Samsung TV Plus’s Xite Hits channel.

Fans quickly dubbed it the “Dua Lipa TV Box,” with one joking they’d buy the set just for her image.

Lipa’s legal team claims Samsung was “dismissive and callous” after repeated cease-and-desist demands, accusing the company of “willful” exploitation of her fame.

The singer’s lawyers argue Samsung deliberately created a false association to capitalise on her hard-earned success.

They are now seeking major damages for the unauthorised commercial windfall.