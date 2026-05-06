Watch Sabrina Carpenter and Stevie Nicks perform ‘Landslide’ together at The Met Gala

The Met Gala performances are always special ones.

But this year, Sabrina Carpenter and Stevie Nicks put their star power on display in a duo performance of ‘Landslide.’

Carpenter kicked off the night with the crowd pleasing tracks ‘House Tour’, ‘Espresso’, and ‘Please Please Please.’

Then, Nicks graced the stage with, of course, ‘Landslide’, as well as ‘Don’t Stop’, which also featured some assistance from Carpenter.

Nicks also performed other Fleetwood Mac classics, ‘Gypsy’ and ‘Edge of Seventeen.’

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Carpenter is clearly making some big moves in the world of star-studded rock and roll collaborations.

Mere weeks ago we saw her welcome Madonna to her headlining Coachella set to perform alongside her.

And not only was Carpenter the star of The Met Gala stage, but the red carpet too.

Her look was an on the nose reference to Audrey Hepburn’s 1954 film Sabrina, made out of film strips from the movie by Jonathan Anderson for Dior.