The Bear just dropped a surprise episode ahead of season 5

Missing The Bear? It’s your lucky day!

Fx has just dropped a surprise episode of The Bear on Hulu and Disney+.

The episode is titled ‘Gary’ and follows Richie and Mikey’s complicated relationship in events that happened pre Season 1.

‘Gary’ clues us in on Mikey’s mental state, and provides some background info to help us understand Richie before we meet him in Season 1.

The episode is a special one, co-written by Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Richie) and Jon Bernthal (Mikey) themselves.

‘Gary’ reframes the story and is essential watching before the fifth and likely final Season makes its way to our screens.

Although, we still don’t know when exactly that will be, it is expected soon (likely June) as all four previous Seasons have released in June.

Via instagram, Moss-Bachrach shared:

“Making this was a dream come true. Thank you to the beautiful people of Gary, Indiana and as always Chicago, Illinois.”