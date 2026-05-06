Dead Kennedy’s Jello Biafra recovering “nicely” from stroke, says band

Punk survives.

Two months after a hemorrhagic stroke felled him in his own bedroom, Dead Kennedys frontman Jello Biafra is finally going home.

The 67-year-old punk icon, born Eric Reed Boucher, collapsed when his left leg gave out while getting up to pee. “Oh shit, I’m having a stroke,” he recalled.

The early weeks were devastating: an intense, chaotic rehab process that required round-the-clock care from Anne-Marie Anderson of his label, Alternative Tentacles.

But the latest update, shared by even his estranged bandmates on Instagram, brings relief. Biafra’s speech has “mostly come back in full.”

Cognitively, friends say it’s like the stroke never happened. His left side remains weak but improving.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dead Kennedys (@dead__kennedys)

After weeks at Anderson’s home, he’s self-sufficient enough to return to his own place this week.

The show of solidarity is striking, given Biafra was publicly feuding with Dead Kennedys over the Punk In The Park festival when the stroke hit.

Punk isn’t dead. Neither is its most notorious mouthpiece.