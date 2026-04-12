No Doubt’s Tom Dumont faces early onset Parkinson’s

Dumont vows to play Sphere shows with “grateful” heart.

No Doubt guitarist Tom Dumont has revealed he is living with early-onset Parkinson’s disease, sharing the news in an emotional Instagram video just weeks before the band’s long-awaited Las Vegas Sphere residency.

The 58-year-old musician, who joined the ska-punk icons in 1988, described the diagnosis as a “struggle every day” after years of mysterious symptoms.

Despite the emotional weight, Dumont offered a defiantly hopeful message: “The good news is I can still play music, I can still play guitar.”

Confirming he will perform all 12 Sphere shows beginning May 6, Dumont said revisiting old songs with bandmates Gwen Stefani, Tony Kanal, and Adrian Young has made him deeply grateful. Kanal replied, “Can’t wait to get on stage with you again.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Dumont (@tomdumontphoto)

The residency marks No Doubt’s first run of shows in 14 years, following their 2024 Coachella reunion.

Dumont hopes speaking out will erase stigma and boost research.