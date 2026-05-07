Bonnie Tyler placed in induced coma after surgery complications

The Welsh icon’s condition worsened following surgery in Portugal, with upcoming tour dates now uncertain

Legendary Welsh singer Bonnie Tyler is currently in a medically induced coma following complications from emergency surgery, with her team confirming she is being treated in intensive care in Portugal.

The 74-year-old was first admitted to hospital in Faro on May 6 for urgent intestinal surgery. Initial updates from her representatives suggested the procedure had gone to plan, with Tyler said to be recovering.

However, her condition reportedly worsened the following day, with doctors placing her into a medically induced coma on May 7. According to her spokesperson, the move was necessary to support her recovery and allow her body time to heal after the operation.

Local reports in Portugal indicate the surgery may have been required due to an intestinal perforation, though this has not been formally confirmed by her team.

Tyler is currently in the ICU on a ventilator. Her representatives have asked for privacy but say further updates will be shared as her condition evolves.

Before the sudden health scare, Tyler had been gearing up for a busy run of live shows across Europe.

She was due to appear at Malta’s SummerLUST Music Festival on May 22, followed by a string of dates across Germany, the UK and beyond. At this stage, no official cancellations have been announced, but her upcoming performances are understood to be under review while her recovery remains the priority.

The singer, best known for Total Eclipse of the Heart, has lived in Portugal’s Algarve region for years and had recently spoken about feeling in good health. In interviews earlier this year, she said she was staying active through Pilates and had bounced back well from recent knee surgery.

News of her condition has prompted an outpouring of support online, with fans sharing messages and tributes as they wait for further updates.

For now, the focus remains on her recovery.