Here are six of the best men’s telehealth platforms in Australia right now

From hair loss to mental health, these platforms are changing how Australian men access healthcare.

Looking after your health shouldn’t mean taking time off work, sitting in a waiting room, or putting off an appointment because the conversation feels a little awkward.

Thankfully, telehealth has changed the game.

Over the past few years, online healthcare has become one of the fastest-growing parts of Australia’s health system, giving people access to qualified clinicians from the comfort of home.

For men in particular, it’s helped break down some of the barriers around seeking treatment for everything from hair loss and erectile dysfunction to weight management, mental health and everyday GP care.

If you’re wondering where to start, we’ve rounded up some of Australia’s leading men’s telehealth platforms helping make healthcare faster, more convenient and a whole lot more accessible.

Here are the best men’s telehealth platforms in Australia for 2026

Best for: Privacy and straightforward men’s healthcare

A newer name in Australian telehealth, FeelGood focuses on making treatment for sensitive health concerns simple, discreet and accessible. The platform offers online clinician assessments, transparent pricing and home delivery, with ongoing clinical support rather than a one-off prescription model.

Best for: All-round men’s health

One of Australia’s biggest men’s telehealth brands, Pilot covers everything from hair loss and sexual health to sleep, mental health and weight management. Its fully online model pairs clinician consultations with ongoing treatment plans where appropriate.

Best for: Hair loss and everyday men’s health

Mosh has built a strong reputation thanks to its broad range of services, including ED, weight management, mental health, skincare and hair loss. Everything happens online, with treatments delivered discreetly after assessment by Australian clinicians.

Best for: Access to multiple digital health brands

Midnight Health sits behind several Australian digital health services, offering telehealth across men’s health, women’s health and chronic care. It has become one of the country’s larger online healthcare providers through its integrated digital model.

Best for: GP-led telehealth

Hub.health connects Australians with online doctors for repeat prescriptions, specialist referrals and ongoing care, while also offering dedicated men’s health services. It’s a good option for those wanting a more traditional GP experience without visiting a clinic.

Telehealth isn’t replacing your GP, but it’s becoming an increasingly valuable way to access qualified healthcare–particularly for issues that many men have historically put off discussing.

Whether you’re looking for support with hair loss, sexual health, weight management or mental health, these platforms are helping make healthcare more accessible, private and convenient than ever.