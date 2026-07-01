Danny Glover reveals Alzheimer’s diagnosis three years after learning he has the disease

Picked the wrong week to quit smoking.

Danny Glover, the beloved star of the Lethal Weapon franchise and lifelong activist, has disclosed that he is living with Alzheimer’s disease.

The four-time Emmy nominee, who turns 80 this month, shared his diagnosis with People magazine, revealing he learned of the condition three years ago.

“I’m still not accepting in my mind all parts of it,” Glover confessed, acknowledging the challenging reality of the progressive memory-destroying illness.

The actor, known for his warm presence and commanding performances, has been navigating the condition while continuing to reflect on a storied career that earned him an honorary Oscar in 2022.

Beyond Hollywood, Glover served as a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Development Program, championing causes related to poverty, disease, and economic development across Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

His diagnosis adds his name to the millions worldwide affected by the most common form of dementia.

Despite the prognosis, Glover remains resilient, holding onto cherished memories even as others fade.

His courage in sharing this deeply personal journey has sparked conversations about aging, memory, and the human spirit.