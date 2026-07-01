Harry Shearer has voiced 800 Simpsons episodes but has never watched the show

Springfield’s biggest secret revealed.

Harry Shearer, the legendary voice behind Mr. Burns, Ned Flanders, and Kent Brockman, has revealed a shocking confession: despite appearing in over 800 episodes of The Simpsons, he has never actually watched the show.

The 81-year-old actor, also known for his role in Spinal Tap, made the admission in an interview with The I, admitting he has no idea if the beloved 1990s episodes have aged well.

“I don’t know. I haven’t seen it,” Shearer said when asked about the show’s golden era.

While fans continue to cherish the animated sitcom that first aired in 1989 and runs to this day, the prolific voice actor remains blissfully unaware of his own iconic performances.

Despite his viewing habits, or lack thereof, Shearer still finds joy in voicing the wide array of Springfield citizens he has portrayed across five decades.

“I liked the idea of the variety of characters, and I still like that,” he explained, noting the creative freedom kept him engaged.

The show continues to thrive, with a second movie arriving in 2027 and a wildly popular Fortnite collaboration attracting over 80 million players, all while its longest-serving cast member remains happily in the dark about his own legacy.