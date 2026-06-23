Timothee Chalamet and Selena Gomez co-star in new film ‘Not Alone’

Timothee Chalamet and Selena Gomez are Not Alone …

Close enough, welcome back A Rainy Day in New York.

The pair will star in the alien themed animated feature from Universal Pictures’ Illumination.

This marks Chalamet’s feature length animation debut.

His role, Joe, is described as “an introverted rocket mechanic who lives a quiet life alone”, according to the announcement.

Gomez will star as Fran, “a brilliant astro-botanist who is developing the world’s first-ever plant-fueled rocket.”

A synopsis from Universal says that “When Joe and Fran are brought together to prepare for the inaugural launch of this revolutionary rocket, there are immediate sparks, but neither is particularly adept at romance. Life becomes more complicated when three aliens—tiny, unruly and adorable—take refuge in Joe’s home.”

Not Alone comes from animation heavyweight directors, Eric Guillon (Despicable Me 3), Claire Dodgson (editor of The Lorax, Minions, Despicable Me 3, Minions: The Rise of Gru), and Jonathan Del Val (Minions: The Rise of Gru).

The film certainly arrives at a time of increasing belief in extra-terrestrial life.

Perhaps it will see a few more of us siding with Steven Spielberg’s theories…

Not Alone will make its landing on April 16, 2026.