Madonna on why her biopic was scrapped: ‘I’ve had a huge life, so I needed a big budget’

Madonna is not one to make a small indie film, we have learnt.

The pop icon has had a biopic in the works since 2020, which was set to star Julia Gardner.

Now, Madonna has opened up about its fate, sharing that it was killed after a falling out with Universal studios.

The reason behind the falling out lies, of course, in the budget.

After all, we knew that Madonna was a ‘Material Girl’, and would never settle for small one.

The biopic, which would have been titled Who’s That Girl, was set to be written and directed by Madonna herself.

To Interview Magazine, she shared that “I was supposed to make a movie about my life…I worked on my script for two years and spent two years at Universal Studios with the line producers doing budgeting and casting.”

She continued, sharing the hard truth.

“We had a falling out, me and Universal, regarding budget because I needed – I’ve had an extraordinary life. I’ve had a huge life, so I needed a big budget.”

Even when Netflix jumped in to save the day, offering to turn it into a series, it presented challenges.

“That was a whole other long process, because I couldn’t use the script I had with Universal unless I bought it from them for an extortionist’s price, even though I wrote it.”

It is true, though, that we are in the age of the blockbuster biopic – Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, Michael Jackson and so on – why not Madonna?