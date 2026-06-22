Olivia Rodrigo launches Daisy Chain Fields with an all-women lineup featuring Bikini Kill and Chappell Roan

The girls are back.

Olivia Rodrigo is turning her festival dreams into reality with Daisy Chain Fields, an all-women extravaganza set for August 29th at Irvine’s Great Park.

The pop superstar has curated a breathtaking lineup featuring punk pioneers Bikini Kill, rising sensation Chappell Roan, rap firebrand Doechii, and alt-rock legends Garbage, alongside Mitski, The Breeders, Santigold, and many more across two stages.

Special appearances from Karen O, Sarah McLachlan, and Stevie Nicks add legendary gravitas.

Rodrigo, who performs herself, announced the event with palpable joy on Instagram, emphasising that every cent of net proceeds will bolster ten charities championing women and girls, from Planned Parenthood to the Centre for Reproductive Rights.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Rodrigo (@oliviarodrigo)

This triumphant announcement follows the Number One debut of her third album, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, and its chart-topping singles.

With presales launching June 24th, Daisy Chain Fields promises a euphoric celebration of community and sonic rebellion.