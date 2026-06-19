Maggie Rogers exposes a cheating journalist in Rosalía’s confessional booth

Rosalía’s confessional booth has revealed some pretty juicy secrets, most recently from Maggie Rogers.

Cara Delevigne, Lola Young, Marcello Hernández, and many more have caused some pretty viral moments to crop up on the Lux tour thus far.

Now Rogers has stepped up, outing a cheating journalist at Rosalía’s MSG show.

A friend of hers seemingly set her up on the date, saying that “they’re single, they’re handsome, and they work for the New York Times”, according to Rogers.

The musician continued, explaining that he picked her up in a vintage car and she was “falling in love a little bit.”

The pair even ended up making out in a conference room of the NYT office, which was nearby, (and empty).

In the morning, Rogers shared that she called her friends to tell them that she found someone special.

In response to hearing his name, though, her friend was shocked, saying that he was in a relationship with someone else.

“That’s my story. I mean, what a loser,” said Rogers, closing out her confessional.

When providing her advice, Rosalía shared that one should never trust a journalist, before dedicating her very topical track, ‘La Perla’ to him.