Rosalía releases striking new video for ‘La Perla’

Rosalía has never been interested in playing it safe, and the new video for ‘La Perla’ is another reminder of how deliberately she reshapes pop imagery on her own terms.

The video places the Spanish superstar in a series of protective, almost confrontational worlds: fencing with precision, encased in full hockey gear, and moving confidently alongside dogs that are equal parts adorable and intimidating.

Strength, defense, and control become visual motifs, signaling that this is not a song about surrender.

That tension mirrors the track itself. ‘La Perla’ glides in softly, almost sweet, but its lyrical bite cuts deeper.

The contrast between sound and message feels intentional seduction on the surface, self-preservation underneath.

This is heartbreak reframed as strategy.

The song stands out on Lux, Rosalía’s expansive new album that continues her evolution as a genre-defying artist.

Fans were quick to connect the dots between ‘La Perla‘ and her highly publicised split from reggaeton star Rauw Alejandro, following the pair’s broken engagement in 2023.

Whether autobiographical or not, the video adds fuel to a narrative the public has been eager to dissect.

More importantly, ‘La Perla’ situates Rosalía as an artist reclaiming her emotional agency in real time.

With the Lux Tour launching in March in Lyon and spanning Europe, North America, and South America, the visual world of this album is coming into full focus.

Rosalía isn’t just telling her story, she’s armoring herself inside it.

Tickets for her upcoming tour can be found here.